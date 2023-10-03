2024 Tata Harrier teased, bookings begin on October 6

By Dwaipayan Roy

The car will boast an ADAS suite

Tata Motors has just dropped teaser images of the 2024 Harrier SUV. The revamped Harrier will boast new exterior and interior elements, as well as some cool additional features. The teasers give us a glimpse of a muscular bonnet line, sequential LED DRLs with a connecting lightbar design, a split LED headlamp setup, and a refreshed front bumper and grille. Its bookings are set to open on October 6.

Feature-packed interior for enhanced comfort

Inside, users will find a large touchscreen infotainment system (probably 12.3-inch), a redesigned center console, a two-spoke steering wheel with a lit-up Tata logo, and an all-digital instrument cluster. Touch-based HVAC controls, a wireless charger, a 360-degree surround camera, automatic climate control, and cruise control, will be available. An air purifier, ambient lighting, a blind-spot monitoring system, a panoramic sunroof, and an ADAS suite, should also be available.

What about powertrains and pricing?

The updated Harrier will keep its 2.0-liter Kryotec diesel engine, which can be paired with either a six-speed manual or an automatic torque converter gearbox. A new 1.5-liter, turbo-petrol mill might also be available. The facelifted car's pricing and availability details should be revealed in the next few weeks. However, it should cost more than the current model priced between Rs. 15.20-24.27 lakh (ex-showroom).