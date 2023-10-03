Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus Matte launched at Rs. 17.6 lakh

By Akash Pandey 06:09 pm Oct 03, 2023

The car can only be booked online

Volkswagen recently revealed the Virtus GT Plus Matte Edition. The sedan is now available in India, with prices ranging from Rs. 17.62 lakh to Rs. 19.29 lakh (ex-showroom). This eye-catching edition sports a unique dark matte gray color and is part of Volkswagen's GT Edge collection. Available exclusively through online booking, the Virtus GT Plus Matte Edition is limited in quantity and will be delivered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Highlights of the model

The Virtus GT Plus Matte Edition is powered by a 150hp, 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine, available with both 6-speed manual and 7-speed DSG gearboxes. Other than the dark matte gray exterior, you'll find aluminum pedals, cherry red leatherette upholstery, and red ambient lighting on the inside. It includes an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, rain-sensing wipers, a fully digital driver's display, and six airbags. This special edition follows the recently launched Slavia Matte Edition, sharing similarities in design and features.

Taigun has also been updated

Both the Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun models have received new feature updates, such as front-powered seats for the driver and co-passenger, as well as footwell illumination on the Topline and GT Plus variants. Additionally, a sub-woofer and amplifier have been added to the GT Plus variants of both cars. These enhancements come with a price increase between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 36,000.

Volkswagen is offering an array of festive offers

In celebration of the festive season, Volkswagen is offering a variety of benefits. These include free vehicle check-ups, pick-up and drop services, door-step services through Volkswagen assistance, mobile service units for periodic maintenance, attractive service package offers, extended warranty, and roadside assistance. Customers can also win assured gifts on test drives and bookings of Volkswagen cars between October 3 and November 15.