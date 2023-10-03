Triumph unveils 2024 Scrambler 1200 XE and X: Check features

Triumph unveils 2024 Scrambler 1200 XE and X: Check features

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:01 pm Oct 03, 202306:01 pm

The bikes ride on wire-spoked wheels

British automaker Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled its 2024 Scrambler 1200 lineup. It includes the updated Scrambler 1200 XE and the brand-new Scrambler 1200 X. The X model is designed with a focus on road riding and is more accessible for shorter riders. Meanwhile, the Scrambler 1200 XE is tailored for off-road enthusiasts and comes with a heftier price tag.

They are fueled by a 1,200cc engine

Both the Scrambler 1200 XE and X models boast a 1,200cc, Bonneville, parallel-twin engine, pumping out a maximum power of 89hp at 7,000rpm and a peak torque of 110Nm at 4,250rpm. Although the frame is identical for both models, their ergonomics vary considerably. The XE sports handlebars that are 65mm wider than the X model's, as well as a longer swingarm and wheelbase to enhance its off-road prowess.

The bikes get wire-spoked wheels

For 2024, the Scrambler 1200 XE and X models come equipped with Marzocchi suspension components. The X model's suspension is tailored for on-road performance, while the XE's suspension leans more towards off-road capabilities. Both bikes feature side-laced wire-spoke wheels with aluminum rims, with the XE fitted with Metzeler Tourance tires and the X model rocking Metzeler Karoo Street rubber.

What about tech features and riding aids?

Both the Scrambler 1200 X and XE come with traction control, cornering ABS, and a torque-assist clutch. The former gets five riding modes including, Sport, Rain, Road, Off-road, and Rider Configurable. The XE also boasts an Off-Road Pro. The two vehicles boast a hybrid LCD/TFT instrument cluster and full-color TFT display, respectively.

Pricing and availability

The 2024 Triumph Scrambler 1200 X is priced at $13,595 (around Rs. 11.3 lakh) in the US. It comes in three shades. On the other hand, the Scrambler 1200 XE comes in at $15,295 (roughly Rs. 12.72 lakh) in the US. It is offered in three single-tone colors. Bookings for the bikes are open, and deliveries are anticipated to kick off in February 2024.