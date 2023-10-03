Maruti Suzuki's EV will offer panoramic sunroof, unique two-spoke steering

The car will launch in 2025

Homegrown automaker Maruti Suzuki has given us a sneak peek of the eVX mid-size SUV's interior. This electric vehicle is slated for a 2025 launch and promises a modern, stylish cabin. The eVX will feature a first-of-its-kind two-spoke steering wheel for the brand in India, along with a floating-style touchscreen infotainment panel and a fully digital instrument cluster on the dashboard.

Floating design and generous storage space

The eVX's center console will also boast a floating design, offering plenty of storage space in the lower section. Expect vertically positioned AC vents and a rotary dial for drive modes as well. A teaser image hints at the possibility of a panoramic sunroof, adding to the model's appeal. Maruti Suzuki aims to make a splash with its first electric vehicle offering by incorporating these design elements.

The car will also boast these features

Spy images of the Maruti Suzuki eVX have previously revealed some exciting features. These include gloss black inserts, electrically adjustable front seats, touch controls for AC functions, and an auto-dimming IRVM. With such features, the eVX is poised to compete with other upcoming electric SUVs in the market, like the Hyundai Creta EV and Honda Elevate EV.

Impressive dimensions and range

The Maruti Suzuki eVX will measure 4,300mm in length, 1,800mm in width, and 1,600mm in height. The car will be powered by an electric motor linked to a 60kWh battery pack. The setup will deliver a claimed range of 500km on a single full charge. With these specs, Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for a strong entry into the electric vehicle market.

