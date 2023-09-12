Volkswagen updates Virtus with a new color scheme in India

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 12, 2023 | 11:15 am 2 min read

Volkswagen Virtus GT Plus boasts a 5-star GNCAP crash safety rating (Photo credit: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen has introduced a new "Carbon Steel Matte Gray" color option for its sporty model, the Virtus in India. It is specifically offered with the GT Plus variant. Previously exclusive to the Taigun SUV, this matte paint scheme is now available for the sedan as well, which boasts a 1.5-liter TSI engine and a host of premium features. The new color is expected to attract more buyers seeking a stylish and well-equipped sedan.

The color is available for the GT Plus variant only

The Carbon Steel Matte Gray color is exclusively offered for the GT Plus variant of the Virtus sedan. The addition of this new color option further enhances the appeal of the already feature-rich GT Plus variant. The sedan is powered by a potent 1.5-liter TSI engine. This mill is paired with a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT gearbox, providing a smooth driving experience.

It is loaded with various feel-good amenities

The Virtus GT Plus comes loaded with an array of features that cater to the needs of modern drivers. These include an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, rain-sensing wipers, red-colored ambient light, a fully digital driver's display, ESP, and six airbags. With its comfortable driving experience and advanced features, the Virtus GT Plus is a strong contender in the mid-size sedan segment.

How much will the Virtus Carbon Steel Matte Gray cost?

The GT Plus range of the Virtus sedan starts at Rs. 16.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The Carbon Steel Matte Gray color is expected to be offered at a premium of Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 20,000. This new color option is sure to make the Virtus GT Plus an even more attractive choice for enthusiasts. Interested buyers can book the sedan through the German carmaker's online portal, with deliveries scheduled to begin in October 2023.

