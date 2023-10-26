BMW X4 M40i debuts in India at Rs. 96 lakh

BMW X4 M40i debuts in India at Rs. 96 lakh

By Pradnesh Naik 01:20 pm Oct 26, 2023

BMW X4 M40i features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: BMW)

BMW has launched the inaugural M Performance variant of the X4 SUV in India, the M40i, with a price tag of Rs. 96.2 lakh (ex-showroom). The German marque has commenced bookings for this performance-focused SUV, which can be secured through the brand's official website or authorized dealerships. The X4 M40i will be brought to India as a completely built unit (CBU) and is already available in international markets.

The SUV rides on 20-inch M light alloy wheels

The X4 M40i sports a revamped kidney grille, larger than the standard model, featuring a single-piece frame and a black bar. Its headlights are equipped with full LED technology, and the SUV rides on 20-inch M light alloy wheels. The M Sport badges set it apart from the regular variant. Inside, a prominent digital display takes center stage on the dashboard, incorporating a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The cabin also boasts new sports seats and a three-zone automatic climate control.

It draws power from a 3.0-liter, inline-six turbo-petrol engine

Under the hood, the X4 M40i is fueled by a 3.0-liter, 'TwinPower Turbo,' inline-six, turbo-petrol engine that is mated to an 8-speed 'Steptronic' automatic transmission. The motor generates 355hp of maximum power and 500Nm of peak torque. It features mild-hybrid technology that employs a 48V lithium-ion battery. BMW asserts that the high-performance SUV can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 4.9 seconds and achieves a top speed of 250km/h.