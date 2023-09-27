Mercedes-AMG G 63 Grand Edition debuts at Rs. 4 crore

Mercedes-AMG G 63 Grand Edition debuts at Rs. 4 crore

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 27, 2023

Mercedes-AMG G 63 Grand Edition rolls on 22-inch designer wheels (Photo credit: Mercedes-AMG)

Mercedes-AMG has launched the super-exclusive G 63 Grand Edition in India with a staggering price tag of Rs. 4 crore (ex-showroom). With just 25 units available on our shores, this luxurious offering is reserved for existing Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-AMG, or S-Class owners only. The special edition SUV features a unique Manufaktur Night Black Magno paint job with gold-colored detailing. For the first time, the AMG logo and Mercedes star are finished in Kalahari Gold Magno shade.

It features gold-colored accents and detailing

The Grand Edition of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 showcases attention to detail with its special black Manufaktur paint scheme and gold-colored accents. Inside, the cabin is adorned with black Nappa leather upholstery featuring contrast gold stitching. Gold-finished AMG logos with gold edging are set into the backrests, while black floor mats also have contrast gold stitching. The limited-edition SUV comes with an 'AMG Performance' steering wheel featuring a G 63 plaque and wrapped in 'Dinamica' microfiber leather.

It draws power from a potent V8 engine

Powered by a 4.0-liter V8 engine that develops 577hp of maximum power and 850Nm of peak torque, the Mercedes-AMG G 63 Grand Edition can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 4.5 seconds. It reaches a top speed of 220km/h. Mercedes-Benz India will begin deliveries of this limited-edition SUV in the first quarter of 2024. With its pre-set elements and customizable options, the AMG G 63 Grand Edition is set to be a highly sought-after vehicle among luxury SUV enthusiasts.

