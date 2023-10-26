Toyota unveils its 'IMV 0' modular concept: Check features

By Pradnesh Naik 12:21 pm Oct 26, 202312:21 pm

Toyota unveiled the 'IMV 0,' a more budget-friendly and customizable alternative to the Hilux pick-up at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show. The concept boasts a modular design, offering a variety of body options for different purposes and applications. Toyota Daihatsu Engineering and Manufacturing (TDEM) President Yoshiki Konishi shared that the new platform aims to cater to the general public and create new opportunities.

Affordability and customization at the heart of IMV O

The IMV 0 emphasizes affordability, addressing concerns that Toyota's pick-ups and SUVs have become too costly. The company intends to cut expenses through design improvements, lighter materials, and streamlining equipment and features. Toyota Motor Asia Pacific (TMAP) President Hao Quoc Tien expressed that numerous ASEAN customers would be willing to forgo certain features in exchange for a lower price.

A more affordable Fortuner is on the cards

Quoc Tien hinted that the IMV 0 style might not be exclusive to just pick-up trucks, alluding to a potential SUV body style akin to the Fortuner. He mentioned, "That is a different project and we are cooking something right now." A more budget-friendly Fortuner could include fewer amenities and draw power from a smaller, less expensive 2.4-liter diesel engine from the Innova Crysta, as opposed to the current 2.8-liter diesel motor.