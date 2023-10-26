Infiniti developing its first EV based on Vision Qe concept

Infiniti Vision Qe concept is expected to develop over 400hp of power (Photo credit: Infiniti)

Infiniti, the luxury division of Nissan, is gearing up to introduce its first electric vehicle (EV) in the form of a performance sedan. It will take design cues from the Vision Qe concept displayed at the ongoing Japanese Mobility Show. Bob Welby, Senior Director of Operations at Infiniti, shared that the company sees an electric sedan as a potential early triumph, attributing this to their customers' "passion" for performance-oriented and four-door vehicles.

The EV will evoke memories of G35 and G37 sedans

The forthcoming EV is anticipated to bring back memories of Infiniti's well-liked G35 and G37 sedans from the 2000s and 2010s. They were formidable competitors in the sport sedan arena and garnered immense popularity among tuner enthusiasts. At present, Infiniti's line-up features just one sedan, the petrol-fueled Q50 which develops up to 400hp of power in its Red Sport version. Infiniti's inaugural EV will probably provide even greater excitement than its existing Red Sport offerings.

Vision QXe concept is Infiniti's first all-electric SUV prototype

While Infiniti's primary focus is on the Vision Qe sedan, the company is also looking at electric SUVs through its recently unveiled Vision QXe concept. This prototype SUV is scheduled for production soon. Welby mentioned that SUVs have evolved into another growing forte for Infiniti over the past 10 years. He also noted that design and the "joy of driving" have consistently been distinguishing characteristics for the brand, suggesting that these aspects will be integrated into their upcoming EV line-up.

