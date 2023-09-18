Jeep India eyes electrification, plans more localization for next-generation cars

Written by Akash Pandey September 18, 2023 | 06:05 pm 2 min read

Jeep currently operates a manufacturing facility in a Pune district, through a 50:50 joint venture with Tata Motors (Photo credit: Jeep)

Jeep, a subsidiary of Stellantis automotive group, is working toward finalizing its electrification strategy for the Indian market. The company also aims to achieve more than 90% localization for its compact SUV, the Jeep Compass, within the next three years. With a focus on customer needs, Jeep India is evaluating different options for electrification and increasing localization for its next-gen products.

Aditya Jairaj discusses Stellantis India's focus

Aditya Jairaj, Head of Jeep India Operations and Deputy Managing Director at Stellantis India, has stated that electrification is a primary focus for the company's Indian operations. For the next generation of cars, the company also aims to achieve a 40% increase in localization compared to the current 70% level. Jairaj emphasized the importance of increased localization, saying it is "India for India and India for the world."

Evaluating electrification options for the Indian market

Jeep India is studying various options for vehicle electrification in India to meet customer demands. With a vast global expansion of its EV portfolio, the company is assessing different strategies for the Indian market. Jairaj highlighted the importance of customer satisfaction, stating that "the customer is at the center, and their needs have to be satisfied."

The export strategy complements localization efforts

Jairaj also emphasized the significance of exports in Jeep India's long-term strategy. Exporting will not only contribute to scaling operations but also offer a competitive edge to the company in terms of cost-efficiency. As Jeep India works toward finalizing its domestic market strategies, the company's focus on electrification and localization will play a vital role in its success.

