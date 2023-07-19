Atom GP1 arrives as India's first bike for budding racers

Written by Dwaipayan Roy July 19, 2023

Atom GP1 packs a 159.3cc engine (Photo credit: CRA Motorsports)

Coimbatore-based CRA Motorsports has launched the Atom GP1 bike in India. The track-only model is meant for budding racers between the ages of 10 and 17. As for the highlights, the latest bike has a fully-faired design and draws power from a 159.3cc, single-cylinder engine that makes 15hp of power. The two-wheeler will be utilized in an all-new competition for young riders by 2023-end.

GP1 has been in development since 2020

The Atom GP1 has been in development since 2020 when the first prototype was introduced. This was followed by a second one in 2021, and finally, it has been launched in production form. The two-wheeler has undergone extensive testing in several locations including, Madras Motor Race Track, Kari Motor Speedway, and Chicane Circuit in India, and Kari Town in the UAE.

What's the purpose behind launching Atom GP1?

Atom GP1 will be used in a competition here, possibly starting around October. It will give a cost-effective platform to young riders for embarking on a racing career. The event, comprising four rounds, will be held at Meco Kartopia in Bengaluru. Each racing grid will have 8-15 riders belonging to various teams. The GP1 will also be given to budding racers for train purpose.

Features of the Atom GP1

The Atom GP1 has a flyscreen, golden-colored front forks, a muscular tank, fairings with sporty graphics, a rider-only saddle, and 12-inch blacked-out wheels. It runs on a 159.3cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, two-valve engine that generates a maximum power of 15hp and a peak torque of 13.85Nm. The bike stores four liters of fuel, weighs 85kg, and has a top speed of 105km/h.

There are disc brakes on both ends

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Atom GP1 race bike is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It sits on a custom-built frame. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

How much does it cost?

In India, the Atom GP1 carries a price tag of Rs. 2.75 lakh along with extra 28% GST, which pushes its price to around Rs. 3.52 lakh. Around 250 units of the racing bike will be built per year.

