Honda reveals SC e scooter with stylish looks, swappable batteries

1/3

Auto 2 min read

Honda reveals SC e scooter with stylish looks, swappable batteries

By Pradnesh Naik 12:05 am Oct 26, 202312:05 am

Honda SC e concept features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Honda)

Honda revealed its newest electric scooter, the SC e: concept at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show. This prototype electric scooter, classified as a "Class 2 moped" in Japan, could potentially share its foundation with an electric variant of the popular Activa. Although Honda has not announced any production plans for the SC e, it demonstrates the company's dedication to research and development in the electric vehicle (EV) sector.

2/3

Alluring design with sharp lighting elements and smooth body panels

The eye-catching design of the SC e concept could serve as inspiration for a potential Activa EV. It showcases striking lighting components, sleek body panels, a premium single-piece seat, a flat floorboard, and a seamlessly integrated side stand. If the Activa EV adopts even a fraction of this concept's design elements, Honda might have a successful product in the making. The concept EV stands as another testament to the company's dedication to innovation in this rapidly changing market.

3/3

Swappable batteries help eliminate long waiting times during charging

Equipped with two interchangeable Honda Mobile Power Pack e: batteries, the Honda SC e aims to eliminate downtime between charges while delivering a smooth and powerful ride. The Japanese marque claims that the electric motor provides reduced noise and vibrations, making it an ideal choice for daily urban commutes. While specifications have not been disclosed, the scooter's dimensions and power are expected to be adequate for tandem riding due to the dual battery configuration.