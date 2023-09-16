This SUV now has up to 1 year waiting period

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 16, 2023 | 11:22 am 2 min read

Hyundai EXTER comes equipped with six airbags as standard (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai's capable micro-SUV, the EXTER has taken the Indian market by storm since its launch on July 10. Amid the high demand, its waiting periods have now extended to up to one year in certain states on our shores. Available in seven variants, the EXTER competes directly with the Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Fronx. Its popularity is evident in the high demand for its sunroof-equipped models and the impressive response from customers.

Waiting period varies according to variant

According to various dealer reports, the waiting period for the S and SX (CNG) variants of the Hyundai EXTER is up to five months. Meanwhile, the S, S(O), SX(O), SX(O) Connect, SX(O) AMT, and SX(O) Connect AMT variants have a longer waiting period of up to eight months. Interested buyers are advised to contact their nearest dealership for specific variant-wise waiting period details in their region.

Sunroof dominates features list in EXTER

Notably, the sunroof option has proven to be a popular choice among Hyundai EXTER owners, with over 75% opting for this feature. The voice-activated sunroof is available in the second-to-base SX variant, which costs Rs. 8 lakh (ex-showroom). Additionally, the sunroof is offered in the SX(O) and SX(O) Connect trims, priced at Rs. 8.64 lakh and Rs. 9.32 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

