By Dwaipayan Roy 12:33 pm Oct 09, 202312:33 pm

The automatic version's mileage stays unchanged

Tata Motors has revealed the fuel efficiency numbers for the 2023 edition of its premium SUV, the Harrier, ahead of its official debut. The upgraded Tata Harrier now boasts a fuel efficiency of 16.8km/liter for the manual model, up from the previous 16.35km/liter. However, the automatic version's mileage stays unchanged at 14.6km/liter. This mileage improvement is anticipated to make the manual variant more attractive to potential buyers seeking a blend of power and fuel economy in their cars.

Improved fuel efficiency in manual guise

The new Tata Harrier still features a 2.0-liter Kryotec diesel engine that complies with BS6 Phase 2 standards. The mill is paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic torque converter gearbox, for handling transmission duties. Although the power output of 168hp and 350Nm of torque remains unchanged, the manual version's mileage has seen a boost.

Bookings now open in India

Prospective buyers can now reserve the facelifted Tata Harrier as well as Safari SUVs at any Tata dealership, against a token amount of Rs. 25,000. The official launch date has yet to be revealed, but it's expected to take place in the coming weeks. Once released, the new Harrier will continue to rival other mid-size SUVs in the market.

Take a look at its rivals

Upon its launch, the 2023 Tata Harrier will compete with several mid-size SUVs, including the MG Hector, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Mahindra XUV700. It will also rival Jeep Compass, Hyundai CRETA, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, SKODA KUSHAQ, MG Astor, and Volkswagen Taigun. With the enhanced fuel efficiency in the manual model, the updated Harrier aims to solidify its standing in this highly competitive segment.