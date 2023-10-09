Hyundai CRETA tops compact SUV sales in India this September

Hyundai CRETA tops compact SUV sales in India this September

By Dwaipayan Roy

Hyundai CRETA sold nearly 12,800 units this September

In September 2023, the compact SUV market in India saw over 61,000 units sold, with many models enjoying a healthy month-on-month (MoM) growth. Hyundai CRETA remained the top player, selling nearly 12,800 units and holding a market share of over 20%. The Mahindra Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N duo snagged the second spot, selling close to 12,000 units and boasting a MoM growth of around 20%.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Kia Seltos: Close competition

Hot on the heels of CRETA and Scorpio was the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, selling about 11,700 units. Its year-on-year (YoY) market share grew by more than 7%. Kia Seltos was the last SUV to cross the 10,000-unit sales mark, maintaining a market share of more than 10%. Honda Elevate witnessed the most significant MoM growth at over 101%, selling more than 5,600 units in September.

How did Toyota Hyryder, SKODA KUSHAQ, and Volkswagen Taigun fare?

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder experienced a YoY market share drop of over 77%, dispatching less than 4,000 units in September. SKODA KUSHAQ and Volkswagen Taigun duo ranked between 1,500 and 2,500 units in sales for September, each holding a market share of less than 5%. MG Astor finished last on the compact SUVs' sales chart with less than 1,000 units retailed and a market share close to a mere 1.5%.

Future outlook for the compact SUV market

The compact SUV segment's popularity continues to grow as consumers seek versatile vehicles with advanced features and performance. As automakers roll out new models and updates to existing line-ups, competition in the market is expected to heat up. To stay ahead in the race and cater to customers' evolving preferences, manufacturers will need to focus on delivering innovative technologies, enhanced safety features, and improved fuel efficiency.