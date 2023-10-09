Hyundai VENUE's waiting period in India reaches nearly 7 months

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Hyundai VENUE's waiting period in India reaches nearly 7 months

By Akash Pandey 10:12 am Oct 09, 202310:12 am

The new Hyundai VENUE comes in seven color options (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai VENUE (facelift) is seeing strong demand with wait times for certain models stretching up to 30 weeks. The SX dual-tone 1.5 diesel MT variant currently has the longest wait, while versions like S(O), SX SE, SX, and SX dual-tone with a 1.2-liter petrol engine have wait times of up to two weeks. The MT SX(O) SE, DCT SX(O) SE, and DCT SX(O) SE dual-tone, with a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine, also share around a two-week waiting period.

2/4

Average waiting period ranges from 2 to 16 weeks

For those eyeing other Hyundai VENUE (facelift) options, the average wait time ranges between 2 and 16 weeks. This revamped sub-four-meter SUV has led to the discontinuation of the iMT transmission, which was previously exclusive to the 1.0-liter turbo-petrol versions. Hyundai's choice to drop this transmission option may have played a role in the varying wait times for different models.

3/4

New Hyundai VENUE: Prices and color options

Starting at Rs. 7.77 lakh in India, the new Hyundai VENUE (facelift) is available in seven colors and six variants, catering to a broad range of customer preferences and budgets. Its competitive pricing and extensive customization options make it an appealing choice for potential buyers.

4/4

Pan-India waiting period applicable for October 2023

The waiting period information mentioned earlier applies to all of India for October 2023. As demand for the Hyundai VENUE (facelift) continues to rise, potential buyers should be mindful of the varying wait times for different models and plan their purchases accordingly. With its updated design and features, the sub-compact SUV is set to make a significant impact on the Indian automotive market.