Toyota teases FT-Se electric sports car concept: What to expect

1/3

Auto 2 min read

Toyota teases FT-Se electric sports car concept: What to expect

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:50 pm Oct 16, 202312:50 pm

The car will have a yoke-style steering wheel

Toyota has revealed teaser images of its upcoming electric sports car concept, the FT-Se. It is set to make its debut at the Japan Mobility Show later this month. The concept car will boast a futuristic design that will distinguish it from Toyota's current sports car line-up, including the GR86 and Supra. The FT-Se will be an evolution of the Sports EV concept, featuring a similar shape and design elements like an orange body and black roof.

2/3

FT-Se: A glimpse into Toyota's electric future

The FT-Se will display Gazoo Racing badges inside and out, even swapping the Toyota logo on the rear for a black and red "GR" badge. The abbreviation "FT" stands for "Future Toyota," as seen in past models like the 2014 FT-1 that eventually became the Supra in 2020. It's likely that "S" in FT-Se represents "sport," while the "e" indicates its electric nature. Inside, the car will flaunt a digital instrument cluster above the steering wheel level and multiple screens.

3/3

Potential revival of classic Toyota models

Although it's unclear if Toyota plans to produce a production-specific version of the FT-Se concept, there's hope for its potential release. Just last week, Chairperson Akio Toyoda hinted at plans to revive the Celica model. Additionally, rumors of a new MR2 continue to swirl. More details about the FT-Se concept are expected to be disclosed during the press days of the 2023 Japan Mobility Show on October 25 or 26.