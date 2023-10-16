Tata Motors to launch 2023 Harrier and Safari SUVs tomorrow

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:11 pm Oct 16, 202312:11 pm

Bookings for the cars are open

The much-awaited 2023 Tata Harrier and Safari are set to hit the Indian market tomorrow (October 17). This will mark the first major update for these popular SUVs. Eager customers can already reserve their preferred model against a token amount of Rs. 25,000. Both cars have a stylish design, a spacious cabin with a bevy of tech-based facilities, and a powerful 2.0-liter diesel engine.

Variants galore for both Harrier and Safari

The facelifted Tata Harrier comes in 10 unique variants: Smart (O), Pure (O), Adventure, Adventure+, Adventure+ Dark, Adventure+ A, Fearless, Fearless Dark, Fearless +, and Fearless + Dark. Likewise, the updated Tata Safari is available in 10 distinct trims such as Smart (O), Pure (O), Adventure, Adventure+, Adventure+ Dark, Accomplished, Accomplished Dark, Accomplished+ Dark, Adventure+ A, and Accomplished+. With so many choices, customers can easily find the perfect model to match their needs.

Powerful diesel engine at the core

Under the hood, both the 2023 Harrier and Safari boast a powerful 2.0-liter diesel engine that churns out 168hp and 350Nm of torque. This engine is paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, sending power to the front wheels. This potent combination ensures that both SUVs deliver outstanding performance on the road.

Competition heats up in the Indian SUV market

The updated Tata Harrier will face tough competition from rivals like MG Hector, Hyundai CRETA, Jeep Compass, Kia Seltos, SKODA KUSHAQ, and Volkswagen Taigun. On the other hand, the facelifted Tata Safari will go up against competitors such as the Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai ALCAZAR, Mahindra Scorpio N, Toyota Innova Hycross, MG Hector Plus, and Toyota Innova Crysta. The launch of these refreshed models is expected to further heat up the competition in the Indian SUV market.