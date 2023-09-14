Tata Motors launches Nexon.ev in India: Check prices, features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 14, 2023 | 01:23 pm 2 min read

It has a claimed range of up to 465km

Tata Motors has launched the updated Nexon EV in India, sporting a new name (Nexon.ev), enhanced range, and additional features. The electric vehicle (EV) now offers two battery sizes, with the top-spec LR variant boasting an impressive ARAI-claimed range of up to 465km. Inspired by the CURVV concept, the Nexon.ev showcases a more aerodynamic design and energy-efficient LED lighting elements, setting it apart from its ICE counterpart.

A look at its design and interiors

The Nexon.ev design shares similarities with the ICE Nexon, but key differences set it apart. These include a body-colored nose, a full-width LED DRL, and sealed-off metallic strakes on the bumper's lower portion. The dashboard's appearance is shared with the facelifted ICE-backed Nexon, featuring an all-new layered look finished in multiple textures and materials. The car is available in two variants - MR and LR - with the MR offering a 30kWh battery and the LR a larger 40.5kWh unit.

Enhanced range and charging capabilities

Despite maintaining the same battery sizes, the Nexon.ev's range has increased. The MR variant now has a claimed range of 325km, while the LR variant boasts a range of 465km. Both versions come standard with a 7.2kW AC charger, allowing for a 10-100% charge in 4.3 hours for the MR and six hours for the LR. Additionally, the Nexon.ev now features V2V (vehicle to vehicle) and V2L (vehicle to load) charging capabilities.

Nexon.ev trims and their pricing

The Nexon.ev is offered in six trim levels - Creative+, Fearless, Fearless+, Fearless+ S, Empowered, and Empowered+. The MR variant is available in all trims, while the LR is available in Fearless and Empowered trims. Prices start at Rs. 14.74 lakh for the entry-level MR variant and go up to Rs. 19.94 lakh for the top-spec LR model (ex-showroom, India). The Nexon.ev's main competitor is the Mahindra XUV400 EV, priced between Rs. 15.99 lakh and Rs. 19.39 lakh.

