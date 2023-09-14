2023 Tata Nexon launched in India at Rs. 8.1 lakh

Auto

2023 Tata Nexon launched in India at Rs. 8.1 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 14, 2023 | 01:03 pm 2 min read

Tata Nexon gets 6 airbags as standard

Tata Motors has introduced the facelifted version of its popular Nexon SUV, featuring a design inspired by the CURVV concept and a starting price of Rs. 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated Nexon comes with a 7-speed DCT gearbox for the turbo-petrol engine and a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen. Competing with rivals like the Mahindra XUV300 and Maruti Suzuki Brezza, the Nexon (facelift) aims to attract buyers with its refreshed design and advanced features.

CURVV-inspired design and advanced interior

The 2023 Tata Nexon features a split-headlamp setup with trapezoidal housing for the headlights and sequential LED daytime running lights (DRLs) at the top. A full-width LED lightbar connects the taillights, while the reverse light is now on the bumper. Inside, the top-spec Nexon (facelift) closely resembles the CURVV concept, boasting a 10.25-inch floating touchscreen infotainment panel and a similarly-sized digital instrument cluster that also supports navigation.

What about features?

The updated Nexon offers a range of features, including a 360-degree-view camera, connected car technology, a wireless charger, ventilated front seats, an air purifier, and a voice-assisted sunroof. Safety features comprise six airbags across all variants, ESC, three-point seatbelts, ISOFIX, and emergency and breakdown call assistance. The new naming scheme for the Nexon (facelift) trims includes Smart, Smart+, Smart+ S, Pure, Pure S, Creative, Creative+, Creative+ S, Fearless, Fearless S, and Fearless+ S.

Engine options and price

The 2023 Nexon retains the 120hp/170Nm, 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine and the 115hp/260Nm, 1.5-liter diesel mill. Both motors come with a 6-speed manual/AMT gearbox, while the petrol engine also offers a 5-speed manual, and a 7-speed DCT unit (with paddle shifters), depending on the variant. In India, the Nexon is priced between Rs. 8.1-13 lakh (ex-showroom). It goes against the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Hyundai VENUE, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite.

Share this timeline