Kia India to re-launch diesel manual variants of Seltos, Sonet

By Akash Pandey 11:00 am Oct 16, 202311:00 am

Kia discontinued diesel manual variant of Seltos and Sonet in India, earlier this year (Photo credit: Kia)

Kia Motors is gearing up to bring back manual transmission options for the diesel versions of Seltos and Sonet models in India, according to RushLane. This move comes as sales of the diesel intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) variants have been relatively low, possibly due to the learning curve associated with the clutchless gearshift system. It's still unclear whether the iMT option will be retained or discontinued for these diesel models once the manual transmission is reintroduced.

Potential issues with the iMT gearbox

While the iMT gearbox offers clutchless gearshifts and can be advantageous once mastered, it may present some challenges. Gear changes at low speeds might not be as smooth as desired due to the time taken for the actuator to engage the clutch. Additionally, some users may face issues when accelerating in first gear. Also, iMT may not be suitable for specific environments like hilly terrain. In comparison, a standard manual gearbox is convenient and provides an optimal sense of control.

Diesel engine and current transmission options

Both the Seltos and Sonet models are equipped with a 1.5-liter CRDi VGT diesel engine, producing 116hp of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque. The current diesel transmission choices include a 6-speed iMT and a 6-speed automatic transmission (AT). The petrol engine options vary between the two models, with Seltos offering a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5-liter turbo petrol unit, while Sonet has a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.0-liter turbo unit.

Diesel manual transmission option may launch soon

Kia is aiming to relaunch the diesel manual transmission for Seltos and Sonet as soon as possible, especially during the ongoing festive season, to boost sales amidst stiff competition from rivals like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Fronx, and Hyundai Exter. The Sonet model is also set for a facelift, which could be launched later this year or early next year, featuring new additions such as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).