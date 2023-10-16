Is Triumph Scrambler 400 X better than Yezdi Scrambler

Is Triumph Scrambler 400 X better than Yezdi Scrambler

By Pradnesh Naik 01:15 am Oct 16, 202301:15 am

Triumph Scrambler 400 X has 200mm of suspension travel at both ends (Photo credit: Triumph Motorcycles)

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400 X in India recently with a price tag of Rs. 2.63 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is available in three dual-tone paint schemes. The bike competes against the Yezdi Scrambler in the sub-500cc category on our shores. Between these two rugged models, which one makes more sense: the British brawler or the homegrown fighter? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Co-developed by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Scrambler 400 X sits in the "Modern Classics" line-up of the former. The model shares its underpinning with the Speed 400. With three years of extensive development and testing, the motorcycle offers an ideal mix of design and modern technology. In the sub-500cc category, it rivals the Scrambler from Classic Legends-owned Yezdi for the top spot.

Triumph Scrambler 400 X looks more appealing

Triumph Scrambler 400 X features a sculpted fuel tank, an LED headlamp with wire mesh protection, a raised handlebar with knuckle guards, a dual-barrel exhaust, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and 17-inch cast aluminum wheels. Yezdi Scrambler sports a teardrop-shaped fuel tank with tank pads, a wide handlebar, a round LED headlamp, a sleek circular LED taillamp, a stepped-up seat, and wire-spoke wheels.

Scrambler 400 X gets Big Piston inverted front forks

For the rider's safety, both the Triumph Scrambler 400 X and Yezdi Scrambler come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS. The former also gets a switchable traction control. Suspension duties are handled by 43mm Big Piston inverted front forks and a rear mono-shock unit on the former, while the latter gets telescopic front forks and dual rear shock absorbers.

Scrambler 400 X packs more powerful engine

Powering the Triumph Scrambler 400 X is a 399cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 39.5hp and 37.5Nm of torque. The mill is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. The Yezdi Scrambler is powered by a 334cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 29.4hp and a peak torque of 28.2Nm. The motor is linked to a six-speed transmission.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Triumph Scrambler 400 X will set you back by Rs. 2.63 lakh. On the other hand, the Yezdi Scrambler can be your between Rs. 2.12 lakh and Rs. 2.16 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Scrambler 400 X makes more sense on our shores, with its aggressive design, potent engine, and better electronic safety suite.