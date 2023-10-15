Want premium motorcycle under Rs. 3 lakh? Check these options

By Pradnesh Naik 11:55 pm Oct 15, 202311:55 pm

KTM 390 Adventure X features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: KTM)

In recent years, people have started to choose more premium offerings over the value-for-money options in the middleweight motorcycle segment. After witnessing this rising trend, bikemakers such as Triumph Motorcycles, KTM, Harley-Davidson, Bajaj Auto, and a few others have started offering capable bikes on a budget. Here's a look at our choice of top five motorcycles under Rs. 3 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bajaj Dominar 400: Costs Rs. 2.3 lakh

Bajaj Dominar 400 features an all-LED lighting setup, an upright windscreen, a raised handlebar, an LCD instrument cluster, a muscular fuel tank with a secondary tank-mounted display, and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Rider's safety is ensured by disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. It is fueled by a 373.3cc, single-cylinder, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine that generates 39.4hp/35Nm.

Triumph Speed 400: Priced at Rs. 2.33 lakh

Triumph Speed 400 has a neo-retro roadster design and sports a sculpted fuel tank, an all-LED lighting setup, bar-end mirrors, a single-piece ribbed-pattern seat, a tubular grabrail, and 17-inch cast aluminum alloy wheels. For safety, it has disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, switchable traction control, and ride-by-wire throttle. The motorcycle is powered by an all-new 398cc, liquid-cooled, four-valve, DOHC, single-cylinder engine that puts out 39.4hp/37.5Nm.

Harley-Davidson X 440: Price starts at Rs. 2.4 lakh

Harley-Davidson's X 440 flaunts an XR1200-inspired fuel tank, a circular LED headlight with integrated DRL, a wide handlebar, a stepped-up seat, a fender-mounted LED taillamp, and machined alloy wheels. Disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, inverted front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers ensure the safety of the rider. Powering the bike is a 440cc, single-cylinder, air-and-oil-cooled engine that develops 27.4hp/38Nm.

TVS Apache RTR 310: Price begins at Rs. 2.43 lakh

TVS Apache RTR 310 features a sculpted fuel tank, dual adaptive LED headlamps with DRLs, split seats with heating/cooling function, dual dynamic LED taillamps, and 17-inch lightweight wheels. The safety of the rider is ensured by disc brakes, cornering ABS, a ride-by-wire throttle, traction control, cruise control, and five riding modes. It is backed by a 312.2cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, reverse-inclined engine that produces 35hp/27.3Nm.

KTM 390 Adventure X: Costs Rs. 2.81 lakh

KTM 390 Adventure X retains the overall design of the standard model and features a muscular fuel tank, split-type seats, an upright windshield, and rugged five-spoke alloy wheels. For rider safety, it gets disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. The ADV is fueled by a 373cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 43hp/37Nm.