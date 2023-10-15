How 2023 Tata Safari fares against Mahindra XUV700

How 2023 Tata Safari fares against Mahindra XUV700

By Pradnesh Naik 10:40 pm Oct 15, 202310:40 pm

Both SUVs come equipped with Level-2 ADAS functions

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the 2023 iteration of its Safari on Tuesday (October 17). The SUV features an all-new design and comes loaded with multiple feel-good features and ADAS functions. In the seven-seater SUV category, it goes up against the Mahindra XUV700 on our shores. Can the former, in a refreshed avatar, defeat its arch-nemesis this time around? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Mahindra XUV700 has revolutionized the seven-seater SUV category by introducing Level 2 ADAS functions and premium features like a voice-controlled panoramic sunroof and a large infotainment panel with connectivity options. It managed to dethrone the Tata Safari from the top spot in the segment. Now, to win back the champion's crown, Tata Motors has overhauled its offering to provide a more engaging in-cabin experience.

Tata Safari, in 2023 avatar, looks more upmarket

The 2023 Tata Safari features a large grille with parametric design elements, projector bi-LED headlights, a full-width DRL, sequential indicators, 19-inch dual-tone "Spider" alloy wheels, and connected-type LED taillamps. The Mahindra XUV700 sports a lengthy bonnet, a chrome-slatted grille with a "Twin Peaks" logo, roof rails, adaptive LED headlights with C-shaped DRLs, flush-fitted door handles, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights.

Safari features multi-color mood lighting, dual-tone steering wheel

The 2023 Safari has a spacious six/seven-seater cabin with a premium two-tone dashboard, multi-color mood lighting, a dual-tone four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, dual-zone climate control with touch-based controls, and a 12.3-inch infotainment panel. Mahindra XUV700 gets a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a 12-speaker Sony sound system. Both get up to seven airbags.

Mahindra XUV700 packs more powerful engine options

The 2023 Tata Safari is backed by a 2.0-liter "Kryotec" diesel engine (168hp/350Nm) that is linked to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Mahindra XUV700 is backed by a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol unit that makes 197hp/380Nm, or a 2.2-liter diesel motor in three tunes: 153hp/360Nm, 182hp/420Nm, and 182hp/450Nm. The mills are mated to a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Mahindra XUV700 can be yours between Rs. 14.03 lakh and Rs. 26.57 lakh. On the other hand, we expect the 2023 Tata Safari to start at around Rs. 16 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the 2023 Tata Safari makes more sense now, with its modern design and upmarket cabin.

