By Pradnesh Naik 10:17 pm Oct 15, 202310:17 pm

Both bikes feature an all-LED lighting setup

Royal Enfield is gearing up to introduce the all-new Himalayan 452 in India on November 7. The ADV will likely be available in four dual-tone color schemes. With a new 40hp, 451.65cc, liquid-cooled engine, the motorcycle competes against the iconic 390 Adventure from KTM in the middleweight segment on our shores. Between these two capable off-roaders, which one makes more sense? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

With the introduction of the Royal Enfield Himalayan in India, the middleweight ADV segment saw a drastic shift on our shores. Buyers started to opt for these rugged two-wheelers over the scrambler or cruiser motorcycle. However, the homegrown fighter eventually lost the crown to the KTM 390 Adventure. To regain the top spot, the former champion is making a comeback in a refreshed avatar.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 looks more appealing

KTM 390 Adventure sits on a steel trellis frame with a muscular fuel tank, split-type seats, an upright windshield, a raised handlebar, and rugged alloy/wire-spoke wheels. Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 features a new LED headlight, a sloping fuel tank design with jerry can holders, split-type seats, a two-piece grab rail, and cross-spoked wheels with tubeless tires. Both bikes pack a full-color TFT instrument cluster.

KTM 390 Adventure gets cornering ABS, ride-by-wire throttle

To ensure the safety of the rider, both the KTM 390 Adventure and Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS. The former also gets a cornering function for its ABS and ride-by-wire throttle. Both ADVs are offered with long-travel inverted forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

390 Adventure packs more powerful engine

The 390 Adventure is backed by a 373cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes a maximum power of 43hp and a peak torque of 37Nm. The motor is mated to a six-speed gearbox. The Himalayan 452 is fueled by a new 451.65cc, liquid-cooled engine that generates 40hp of power at 8,000rpm and around 40-45Nm of torque. This mill is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the KTM 390 Adventure ranges between Rs. 3.39 lakh and Rs. 3.62 lakh. On the other hand, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 is expected to cost around Rs. 2.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) once launched on November 7. In our opinion, the 390 Adventure makes more sense with its better electronic safety suite and potent engine.