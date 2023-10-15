Waiting period for pre-facelift Tata Harrier revealed

By Pradnesh Naik 08:23 pm Oct 15, 2023

Pre-facelift Tata Harrier rolls on 18-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors is gearing up to introduce the 2023 Harrier (facelift) in India on Tuesday (October 17). But if you're planning to purchase the current version of the Harrier, expect a waiting period of up to six weeks for delivery. This popular SUV comes in seven variants, with prices kicking off at Rs. 15.2 lakh (ex-showroom). Depending on your choice of variant, the waiting period can range from four to six weeks after booking.

Pre-facelift model shares engine with revamped version

Under the hood of the pre-facelift Tata Harrier is a 2.0-liter Kryotec diesel engine mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic torque converter unit. This Stellantis-sourced powerhouse churns out 168hp of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque. The same engine will also be featured in the upcoming Harrier and Safari facelift models, ensuring consistent performance and efficiency.

Variants and pricing details of current-generation SUV

The Tata Harrier SUV is offered in seven distinct variants: XE, XM, XMS, XT+, XZ, XZ+, and XZA+(O). The entry-level XE model starts at a price of Rs. 15.2 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. As you explore higher trim levels, you'll find an increase in price as well as added features and options. Keep in mind that the waiting period for each variant might vary based on demand and availability.