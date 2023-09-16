With facelift, Jeep makes Compass SUV more affordable

Auto

With facelift, Jeep makes Compass SUV more affordable

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 16, 2023 | 01:26 pm 2 min read

Jeep Compass (facelift) features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Jeep)

Jeep has reportedly unveiled the facelifted Compass, featuring a new 4X2 variant called the Black Shark Edition, in India. The popular mid-size SUV is now priced between Rs. 20.49 lakh and Rs. 23.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelifted Compass offers a more affordable entry-level option for buyers. Powered by a 2.0-liter diesel engine, the rugged car produces 168hp of power and 350Nm of torque, all while delivering an impressive fuel efficiency of 16.2km/l.

The special model features striking design and sporty interiors

The Black Shark Edition sports a striking red and black exterior color theme, setting it apart from other Compass models. It features a blacked-out grille, side sills, badges, and chrome beltline, along with special Black Shark badging on the front fenders. Borrowing alloy wheels from the Meridian, the SUV opts for a blacked-out finish instead of dual-tone. The sporty appeal extends to the interior, with an all-black treatment and red accents and stitching throughout the cabin.

It is positioned below 4x4 AT variants

The Compass Black Shark Edition is a special edition model positioned below the 4x4 automatic variants of the popular SUV. Jeep has retained features like the panoramic roof, premium upholstery, ambient lighting, connected car technology, dual-zone climate control, and wireless charging from this variant. The refreshed model ensures the passengers' safety with multiple airbags, ABS, ESC, and a rear-view camera.

Share this timeline