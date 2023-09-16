Is Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV better than Audi Q8 e-tron

Auto

Is Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV better than Audi Q8 e-tron

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 16, 2023 | 09:51 pm 3 min read

Both EVs ride on 20-inch designer wheels

Mercedes-Benz has introduced the 2023 EQE SUV in India with an introductory price of Rs. 1.39 crore (ex-showroom). It happens to be the third all-electric vehicle for the luxury automaker on our shores. At that price point, it rivals the recently introduced Audi Q8 e-tron in the premium e-SUV category. But between these two German offerings, which one makes more sense? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

When it comes to battery electric vehicles (BEVs), Audi has been pushing the boundaries in terms of technology and innovation since it first showcased the e-tron in 2009. It has been the leader in the German trinity. However, with the launch of capable offerings such as the iX and EQE SUV from BMW and Mercedes-Benz, respectively, the premium EV segment has now become super-competitive.

Audi Q8 e-tron looks more appealing with butch SUV design

The Audi Q8 e-tron features Matrix LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a chrome-surrounded trapezoidal grille, wheel arches with black cladding, diamond-cut alloy wheels, and connected LED taillamps with dynamic indicators. The Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV gets a long and sculpted bonnet, a gloss black closed-off grille, swept-back LED headlamps, a full-width LED light bar, flush-fitted door handles, designer aerodynamically-tuned wheels, and connected LED taillights.

Cabin of Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV feels more premium

The Audi Q8 e-tron gets a spacious cabin with a head-up display, a panoramic sunroof, multi-color ambient lighting, a wireless charger, ventilated seats, an 8.6-inch Virtual Cockpit, and a 10.1-inch infotainment panel. The Mercedes-Benz EQE's luxurious cabin has premium upholstery made using sustainable materials, powered seats, a panoramic glass roof, a multi-zone climate control with an air purifier, and a massive 56.0-inch MBUX Hyperscreen.

Q8 e-tron offers longer driving range per charge

The Audi Q8 e-tron is backed by a dual-motor setup that is paired with a 95kWh or 114kWh battery pack. The setup delivers 380hp. The EV delivers a range of up to 582km. Powering the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV is a dual-motor setup that is linked to a 90.6kWh battery pack. The setup puts out 408hp. The EV promises a range of up to 550km.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Audi Q8 e-tron ranges between Rs. 1.14 crore and Rs. 1.26 crore. On the other hand, the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV carries an introductory price tag of Rs. 1.39 crore (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Q8 e-tron makes more sense on our shores with its aggressive butch SUV design and better driving range at a lower price point.

Poll If not these two EVs, which one will you choose?

Share this timeline