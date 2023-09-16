Germany: Mercedes-Benz faces trouble over use of defeat devices

Auto

Germany: Mercedes-Benz faces trouble over use of defeat devices

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 16, 2023 | 07:29 pm 2 min read

The E-Class is one of the most popular sedan models for Mercedes-Benz (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz is reportedly under investigation once again for allegedly using defeat devices to bypass Euro 6 emissions standards. The German Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) discovered three software-based defeat devices in the OM642 diesel engine used in the carmaker's popular model, the E-Class, specifically the E350 BlueTec. The automaker must address these issues or face potential bans and recalls on affected vehicles in Germany.

Dieselgate scandal's lingering effects haunt German marque

The Dieselgate scandal, which began eight years ago with Volkswagen, continues to haunt many automakers, with Mercedes-Benz being the latest to face scrutiny. In 2020, Daimler, Mercedes-Benz's parent company, paid $2.8 billion to settle diesel emissions claims in the United States alone. The settlement involved cases from the US Environmental Protection Agency, the California Air Resources Board, the US Department of Justice, and a class-action lawsuit.

Multiple software-based defeat devices in diesel-powered E350 model

The KBA found three software-based defeat devices in the OM642 diesel engine used in the Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Two of them altered engine operation based on temperature parameters. Previously, too, devices reducing the amount of AdBlue injected to neutralize harmful nitrogen oxides were found in the OM642. Mercedes-Benz must fix these issues or face potential bans/recalls. The German marque is cooperating with the authorities and believes it has already developed and deployed the necessary software updates for the E350 BlueTec model.

Share this timeline