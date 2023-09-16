Porsche EV sets new altitude record: Check out top features

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 16, 2023 | 05:30 pm 2 min read

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo comes equipped with multiple ADAS functions (Photo credit: Porsche)

German supercar maker Porsche has set a new altitude record with its high-performance EV, the Taycan Cross Turismo. It reached the summit of Hongtu Daban in Tibet, which sits at 17,569ft. The climb began at 718ft below sea level, making the EV eligible for a Guinness World Record for the greatest altitude change by an electric car. Meanwhile, check out the EV's top features.

Why does this story matter?

Porsche has been at the forefront of electric mobility solutions. It has showcased that high performance and sustainability can go hand-in-hand with the Taycan for a greener future. Now, the rugged Cross Turismo variant of the EV has achieved a new feat by climbing 18,287ft in a 10-day trip and facing almost all weather conditions on its way to the top.

Porsche Taycan has eye-catching design language

The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo retains the silhouette of the standard model and features the carmaker's signature split-type quad LED DRLs. It flaunts a muscular bonnet, an aggressive air splitter at the front, a wide air dam, a sloping roofline, flush-type door handles, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and designer dual-tone alloy wheels. Connected-style LED taillamps are available at the rear end.

Features special Gravel Mode to tackle rough terrain

To allow the Taycan Cross Turismo to traverse through rough terrains, Porsche has equipped the EV with a special Gravel Mode. It optimizes the power sent to each wheel, thereby reducing wheel spin on loose surfaces such as gravel, sand, or mud.

It gets Porsche Recuperation Management for improved driving range

To mitigate range anxiety on the Taycan Cross Turismo, the carmaker has equipped the EV with Porsche Recuperation Management (PRM) system. It allows the EV to recover close to 90% of the energy generated while braking. This allows the car to charge up to a third of its battery capacity on the go using regenerative braking alone, allowing for an extended driving range.

It promises a range of up to 469km per charge

The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo is backed by a dual-motor setup in an all-wheel-drive configuration that is linked to a 93.4kWh battery pack. The setup develops 470hp/500Nm. The EV promises a range of up to 469km on a single charge.

