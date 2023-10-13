Toyota X-Van Gear and Vellfire Spacious Lounge concepts break cover



Toyota Auto Body, a subsidiary of Toyota, has unveiled two exciting minivan concepts: the X-Van Gear and Vellfire Spacious Lounge. These innovative designs are set to make their first public appearance at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo. The X-Van Gear Concept is all about blending off-road capabilities with a roomy interior. It boasts a three-row layout, no B-pillars for easy access, and six different seating configurations.

Vellfire Spacious Lounge concept is Toyota's luxurious take on MPVs

The Vellfire Spacious Lounge concept takes luxury to a new level. Based on the latest-generation Vellfire, this four-seater minivan offers plenty of legroom for rear passengers. It gets speakers in the rear headrests, a champagne storage area in the front center console, and even a coat hanger in the cargo space. Additional features include plush carpets, a privacy curtain behind the front seats, a table, and power outlets for working on the go.

X-Van Gear concept is a unique off-road family hauler

The X-Van Gear concept is perfect for families and outdoor enthusiasts alike. Its front seat swivels back, the second row doubles as a table, and the third row provides sofa-like seating. With six seating configurations to choose from, this minivan caters to various needs and preferences. The three-piece sunroof offers a panoramic view for all passengers, making it an ideal choice for those seeking adventure.

Japan Mobility Show will be a platform for innovative concepts

The Japan Mobility Show, previously known as the Tokyo Motor Show, will take place at the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition center from October 25 to November 5. This event will showcase cutting-edge concepts like the X-Van Gear and Vellfire Spacious Lounge, highlighting the latest advancements in automotive design and technology. These two custom minivans represent Toyota Auto Body's vision for the future of small van design and functionality, offering unique solutions for a variety of lifestyles and purposes.