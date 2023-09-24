Is Hyundai i20 N Line better than Tata Altroz iTurbo

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 24, 2023 | 03:15 am 2 min read

Hyundai i20 N Line features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai has launched the 2023 iteration of the i20 N Line in India, featuring a sportier design and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine. The updated hatchback rivals the capable Tata Altroz iTurbo in the premium category on our shores. But between these two sporty mid-size models, which one makes more sense: the South Korean fighter or the homegrown brawler? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Hyundai single-handedly popularized the premium hatchback segment in India in 2008 with the i20. The automaker later introduced a N Line model to further capture the market. However, the competition has heated up since the launch of the iTurbo variant of the Tata Altroz. Now, to defend its champion title, the former has received a minor overhaul with a tweaked suspension setup.

Hyundai i20 N Line looks more appealing

The 2023 Hyundai i20 N Line features the brand's parametric design philosophy and sports sweptback LED headlamps, a large blacked-out grille, revised bumpers, an aggressive air splitter, a diffuser, and Z-shaped LED taillights. The Tata Altroz iTurbo flaunts a clamshell hood, a sleek black grille, swept-back projector headlamps, bumper-mounted fog lamps with LED DRLs, designer 16-inch alloy wheels, and wrap-around taillamps.

Both cars feature connected car technology, voice-controlled sunroof

The i20 N Line has a five-seater cabin with leatherette upholstery, red-colored ambient lighting, a cooled glovebox, a seven-speaker Bose sound system, and a 10.25-inch infotainment panel. The Altroz iTurbo features a dual-tone dashboard, automatic climate control, an air purifier, a wireless charger, a digital instrument cluster, and a 7.0-inch infotainment panel. Both cars get a voice-controlled sunroof and connected car technology.

i20 N Line packs more powerful engine

The 2023 i20 N Line is powered by a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that develops 118hp of maximum power and 172Nm of peak torque. It gets either a 7-speed DCT or a 6-speed manual gearbox. The Altroz iTurbo draws power from a 1.2-liter, turbocharged petrol motor that generates 108hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 140Nm. It has a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the 2023 Hyundai i20 N Line ranges between Rs. 9.99 lakh and Rs. 12.32 lakh. On the other hand, the Tata Altroz iTurbo can be yours for between Rs. 9.1 lakh and Rs. 10 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the i20 N Line makes more sense on our shores with its aggressive design and powerful turbo-petrol engine.

