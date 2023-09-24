MG Motor slashes price of Hector in India: Check alternatives

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 24, 2023 | 12:05 am 3 min read

MG Hector comes equipped with Level-2 ADAS functions (Photo credit: MG Motor)

MG Motor has reduced the prices of its popular model, the Hector, in India by up to Rs. 1.29 lakh. This move by the British marque is likely aimed at boosting the sales of the mid-size SUV on our shores ahead of the upcoming festive season. Meanwhile, here are some of the top alternatives for the premium rugged vehicle.

Firstly, let's look at MG Hector

MG Hector sports a large chrome-studded grille, bumper-mounted LED headlights, split-type DRLs, silvered skid plates, indicator-mounted ORVMs, roof rails, and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. It gets a five-seater cabin with an all-black dashboard, beige-colored leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, ventilated seats, and a 14-inch HD infotainment panel. It runs on a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol unit (141hp/250Nm) or a 2.0-liter diesel motor (168hp/350Nm).

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Price starts at Rs. 10.86 lakh

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder features a "Crystal Acrylic" grille, bumper-mounted LED headlights, 17-inch dual-tone wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. Inside, it features a wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, a nine-inch infotainment system, and six airbags. It draws power from a 1.5-liter K-series petrol engine with an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) (103hp/137Nm) or a 1.5-liter TNGA strong-hybrid petrol motor (114hp/141Nm).

Volkswagen Taigun: Price begins at Rs. 11.62 lakh

The Volkswagen Taigun flaunts a sleek chrome-finished grille, projector LED headlights, 17-inch diamond-cut wheels, and a connected-type LED taillight. It has a spacious five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, leatherette upholstery, an electric sunroof, ambient lighting, an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10-inch infotainment panel. It is backed by a 1.0-liter TSI engine (113.4hp/178Nm) or a 1.5-liter TSI EVO mill (148hp/250Nm).

Tata Harrier: Price starts at Rs. 15.2 lakh

The Tata Harrier has bumper-mounted projector headlights, silvered skid plates, wrap-around LED taillights, and 18-inch designer wheels. Inside, the five-seater cabin has a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control with an air purifier, several driving modes, electronic stability control (ESC), six airbags, and a 10.25-inch infotainment console. The SUV is powered by a 2.0-liter Kryotec inline-four turbo-diesel engine that churns out 168hp/350Nm.

Jeep Compass: Price begins at Rs. 20.49 lakh

The Jeep Compass boasts a typical SUV silhouette and gets the signature seven-slatted grille, swept-back LED headlights with integrated DRLs, skid plates, dual-tone designer wheels, and wrap-around LED taillamps. Its cabin has a dual-tone dashboard, premium upholstery, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, a wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, and a 10.1-inch infotainment system. It is fueled by a 2.0-liter diesel engine (168hp/350Nm).

