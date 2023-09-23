What to expect from upcoming Hyundai TUCSON (facelift)

What to expect from upcoming Hyundai TUCSON (facelift)

September 23, 2023

Current-generation Hyundai TUCSON rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai's updated TUCSON has reportedly been spotted towing a trailer, revealing glimpses of its redesigned features. Despite being covered in camouflage and black-colored fabric, the SUV's new angular headlights and wheels with an asymmetrical pattern are visible in the spy shots. Set to launch first in South Korea and then debut in the United States early next year, the refreshed SUV is expected to offer more creature comfort features while maintaining its current powertrain options.

To retain overall silhouette of outgoing model

The updated Hyundai TUCSON's nose appears to have redesigned headlights, with the upper lights being more angular with a parallelogram-like shape. The lower lights seem to have new units in the same housing as the existing model. A trapezoidal surrounding the lower front fascia is also visible underneath the camouflage. The SUV rides on asymmetrical alloy wheels. Its rear end is also under a lot of cover, with only a fragment of the driver-side taillight being visible.

Updated model to have same powertrain options as predecessor

While no significant changes to the cabin are expected, covers are also on the passenger side of the dashboard, suggesting some possible updates. To note, the current TUCSON offers internal combustion engine (ICE), hybrid, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) options, providing buyers with a vast array of choices. So, Hyundai is likely not in a rush to update the powertrain options on the existing model but might oveall introduce some tweaks.

