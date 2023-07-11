Auto

Is top-end Kia Seltos better than Hyundai CRETA's top variant

Written by Dwaipayan Roy July 11, 2023 | 07:43 pm 3 min read

Both cars come with a panoramic sunroof

South Korean carmaker Kia Motors updated its Seltos SUV with MY-2023 upgrades in India last week. Its range-topping X Line model has a blacked-out appearance, a spacious tech-loaded cabin, and is offered with two 1.5-liter engine options. In our market, it goes against the Hyundai CRETA's top-end Knight Edition. So, which one is a better choice? Let us have a look.

Kia Seltos X Line is more pleasing to the eye

The Kia Seltos X Line sports a honeycomb mesh grille with chrome embellishments, an all-LED setup for lighting, roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, a chrome finish around the windows, 18-inch alloy wheels, and a rear spoiler. Hyundai CRETA Knight Edition has a blacked-out grille with slats, roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, triangular LED headlights, LED taillamps, flared wheel arches, and alloy rims.

Seltos X Line is longer and wider

Kia Seltos X Line has a length of 4,315mm, a width of 1,800mm, and a wheelbase of 2,610mm. Meanwhile, the Hyundai CRETA Knight Edition is 4,300mm long, 1,790mm wide, and has a wheelbase of 2,610mm.

From a flat-bottom steering wheel to a sunroof

Kia Seltos X Line offers a cabin with five seats, a soft-touch dashboard, ventilated seats, leatherette upholstery, a sunroof, a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel, and a large center console with an armrest. Hyundai CRETA Knight Edition gets a 5-seater cabin, featuring a panoramic sunroof, a flat-bottom steering wheel, a dual-tone dashboard with orange accents, vertically-positioned AC vents, and a big center console.

What about tech and safety?

The X Line gets an air purifier, 10.25-inch displays for the instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system, auto climate control, cruise control, a head-up display, ambient lighting, a wireless smartphone charger, six airbags, an ADAS suite, and ESC. CRETA Knight Edition comes with a wireless phone charger, ambient lighting, a digital instrument console, a touchscreen infotainment panel, a Bose sound system, and six airbags.

The Seltos gets more engine options

Kia Seltos X Line runs on a 1.5-liter CRDi diesel engine that makes 116hp/250Nm and a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol mill (160hp/253Nm). The Hyundai CRETA Knight Edition is fueled by a 1.5-liter U2 CRDi diesel mill that puts out a maximum power of 113.45hp and a peak torque of 250Nm. Both cars get a 6-speed automatic gearbox, while the Seltos also has a 7-speed DCT unit.

Which one is better?

In India, the 2023 Kia Seltos X Line should cost more than the outgoing model priced at Rs. 19.65 lakh, while the Hyundai CRETA Knight Edition SX Opt (diesel) AT is priced at Rs. 19.2 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). Both vehicles are evenly matched. However, our vote is in favor of the Seltos for its better looks, ADAS-backed safety, and more engine choices.

