SKODA debuts in Vietnam with KODIAQ and KAROQ SUVs

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 23, 2023 | 08:30 pm 2 min read

SKODA has officially entered the Vietnamese car market. It has launched two SUVs, the KODIAQ and the KAROQ, with the goal of becoming the country's leading European carmaker. Partnering with Thanh Cong Group (TC Group) for distribution and production, the Czech carmaker aims to establish 30 sales outlets and achieve sales of over 40,000 units a year by 2030.

India-made KUSHAQ to be assembled in Vietnam by 2024

Moreover, SKODA plans to bring the India-made KUSHAQ compact SUV to Vietnam in a completely knocked down (CKD) form and assemble it at a new production line in the Viet Hung Industrial Park. The sourcing of CKD kits from SKODA's Pune plant might begin in the second half of 2024. Following this car, the SLAVIA sedan would be introduced there as a locally assembled model in 2025. SKODA aims to assemble up to 27,000 vehicles annually in Vietnam after 2027.

SKODA targets 40,000 units sales/year by 2030

SKODA expects annual sales of 30,000 units in Vietnam over the next few years, with that number anticipated to cross 40,000 units after 2030. Its expansion plans include more showrooms in central and southern Vietnam, with the aim of opening 20 dealer outlets by 2025 and at least 30 by 2028. Martin Jahn, board member for SKODA's Sales and Marketing, said, "We are excited to engage with Vietnam's dynamic economy and a new group of customers in this fast-growing market."

