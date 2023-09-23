Amid high demand, Toyota halts bookings for Rumion E-CNG

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 23, 2023 | 06:55 pm 2 min read

Toyota Rumion E-CNG features projector halogen headlamps (Photo credit: Toyota)

Toyota has temporarily halted bookings for the new Rumion E-CNG variant, citing an overwhelming response for the MPV. The company said with this move, it aims to avoid customer inconvenience due to longer waiting periods. However, bookings for the petrol-powered Rumion model will continue. The MPV is essentially a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, which has also been witnessing strong demand in India.

Toyota aims to address customer inconvenience and wait times

In a statement, Toyota spoke about the overwhelming response to the new Rumion E-CNG variant. It said this demand necessitated the temporary halt of bookings to avoid customer inconvenience due to a longer waiting period. The company added it remains committed to delivering the best experience to its valued customers and will assess the situation regularly to resume order bookings for the Rumion E-CNG variant at the earliest.

Bookings for petrol variants will remain open

Despite the pause in bookings for the E-CNG variant, Toyota confirmed that it will continue to accept bookings for the petrol models of the Rumion. This ensures that customers interested in this version can still place their orders without any disruption, while the company works on addressing the high demand for the E-CNG variant.

