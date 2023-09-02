Refreshed Hyundai i20 arrives in India soon: What to expect

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 02, 2023 | 08:18 pm 2 min read

The 2023 Hyundai i20 features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai is all set to reveal the 2023 iteration of its popular premium hatchback, the i20, in India. It will be the first facelift for the third-generation model on our shores since its debut in 2020. To recall, the South Korean carmaker has already showcased the refreshed avatar of the car in the European region. Here's what we can expect from the updated four-wheeler.

Why does this story matter?

In late 2020, Hyundai introduced the third-generation model of the i20 in India. The premium hatchback rivals the likes of Tata Altroz and Maruti Suzuki Baleno. To note, based on Hyundai's K2 platform, it scored a decent three-star rating in Global NCAP's crash test. Now, the carmaker is planning to reveal its updated 2023 avatar on our shores in the coming weeks.

Car features all-new LED headlamp setup

The 2023 Hyundai i20 retains the Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy and has a hunkered-down, aggressive stance. It should have a redesigned front fascia with a redesigned grille, sculpted bonnet, an all-new LED headlamp setup with eyebrow-like DRLs, flared wheel arches, and 16-inch alloy wheels. At the rear end, the hatchback should sport boomerang-shaped LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a silvered diffuser.

Spacious cabin with 10.25-inch infotainment panel

On the inside, the 2023 Hyundai i20 will retain the outgoing model's spacious five-seater cabin. It will have an all-black minimalist dashboard, premium leatherette upholstery, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, an electric sunroof, a wireless charger, and a 10.25-inch infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is likely to be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, ESC, and ADAS functions.

Available with multiple powertrain options

Globally, the Hyundai i20 runs on a 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated petrol engine available in two tunes: 87hp/115Nm and 82hp/115Nm. There is also a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol (118hp/172Nm) and a 1.5-liter diesel engine (99hp/240Nm). Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual, iMT, CVT, and a DCT gearbox.

How much will 2023 Hyundai i20 cost?

The pricing and availability details of the 2023 i20 will be disclosed by Hyundai at its official launch event sometime in the coming weeks. Once launched, we expect the updated full-size hatchback offering to carry a premium over the outgoing model, which starts at Rs. 7.46 lakh and goes up to Rs. 11.88 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) in India.

