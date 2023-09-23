Ather planning to launch an affordable 450S HR soon

Auto

Ather planning to launch an affordable 450S HR soon

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 23, 2023 | 06:12 pm 2 min read

The upcoming Ather 450S HR will roll on designer wheels (Photo credit: Ather Energy)

Indian e-scooter manufacturer Ather Energy is set to launch the 450S HR, a new variation of its affordable 450S model, soon. It will reportedly feature a larger 3.67kWh battery pack. The upgraded EV aims to compete with Ola's S1X+ 4kWh battery variant. With a higher claimed range and true range than the current 450S, the upcoming 450S HR is poised to significantly impact the growing electric scooter market on our shores.

To offer more range than 450X Gen 3

The Ather 450S HR will boast a claimed range of 156km on a single charge, per a purported homologation document, which is 10km more than the flagship 450X Gen3 with a 3.7kWh battery. Its true range is estimated to be around 110km on a single charge. The new model will feature a nickel and cobalt-based li-ion battery and a three-phase PMS motor made by Mahle, offering up to 7.24hp of peak power in Sports mode.

Should support smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation

The upcoming Ather 450S HR will reportedly feature a new 7-inch DeepView panel. The non-touch-based display supports Bluetooth with smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation, among other features. The new EV will likely not get the advanced 7-inch TFT touchscreen infotainment system that supports Google Maps and a plethora of other features from the flagship 450X Gen3 model, even as an option.

Will be available at competitive price tag

The Ather 450S HR is expected to cost around Rs. 1.4 lakh. For reference, its primary rival, the Ola S1X+ with a 4kWh battery, is priced at Rs. 1.1 lakh, and the Simple One with a larger 5kWh battery costs Rs. 1.45 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). With an 80km/h top speed, the upcoming EV will offer a competitive option for consumers seeking an affordable and efficient e-scooter.

Share this timeline