Upcoming Hyundai CASPER EV spied testing with ADAS functions

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 23, 2023 | 05:13 pm 2 min read

The upcoming Hyundai CASPER/EXTER EV will feature an all-LED lighting setup. (Representative image) (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai is gearing up to launch the electric version of its micro-SUV, the CASPER. A near-production-ready EV was spotted doing test runs in a camouflaged avatar in Europe. It will be based on the K1 platform and is expected to offer a range of 250-300km. With a design similar to its ICE counterpart, the EV will feature new alloy wheels and color options. The powertrain details are yet to be revealed, but it will utilize BorgWarner's integrated drive module (iDM).

ADAS features to boost safety in CASPER EV

The upcoming Hyundai EV has been spotted with front-facing radar-based ADAS features during testing. The vehicle will be equipped with a range of safety features, including forward collision avoidance assist, high beam assist, lane departure prevention assistance, driver attention warning, and more. The European version of the EV might have a slightly different equipment list, such as a digital instrument cluster and a larger touchscreen infotainment system.

To boast similar design to ICE-powered sibling

The exterior design of the Hyundai CASPER EV will closely resemble its ICE sibling. It will feature projector headlamps, a front skid plate, a shark fin antenna, roof rails, a rear spoiler, and parametric LED taillamps. The EV will sport a new set of alloy wheels with a quirky four-spoke design and might also be offered with new color options.

It will feature BorgWarner's iDM

The Hyundai CASPER EV will reportedly utilize BorgWarner's integrated drive module (iDM), capable of generating 181hp of maximum power. However, the production version will likely put out less power. Other key highlights include the Blue Link connectivity suite, automatic climate control, heated steering wheel, and ventilated front seats. The EV is reportedly set to reach the production stage by early next year, with sales in South Korea commencing around March 2024.

