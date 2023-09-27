BMW X6-rivaling Genesis GV80 Coupe breaks cover: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 27, 2023 | 04:19 pm 2 min read

Genesis GV80 Coupe features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Genesis)

Genesis has revealed its latest offering, the GV80 Coupe, a luxurious coupe-SUV for the global markets. The car is set to hit the South Korean market on October 11. Boasting a quad exhaust system, exclusive 20- and 22-inch wheels, and a wide 27-inch infotainment screen, the full-size luxury car aims to compete with the BMW X6. The carmaker will also be showcasing the new model at the 2023 Busan International Film Festival next month.

It flaunts a unique Bering Blue paint scheme

First introduced at the 2023 New York Auto Show, the GV80 Coupe features a signature dual mesh radiator grille, 13 exterior color options to choose from, and a unique Bering Blue shade exclusive to the model. The cabin exudes luxury with a two-tone steering wheel, real wood trim, leather upholstery, and aluminum accents. Capacitive-touch climate controls are housed in the center console, while rear seats offer reclining options for added comfort.

It is available with multiple powertrain options

The base model of the GV80 Coupe is fueled by a 2.5-liter, turbocharged inline-four engine that produces 300hp of power and 421Nm of torque. A 3.5-liter, twin-turbo V6 engine which develops 375hp/530Nm is also available. The same engine with an electric supercharger pushes out 409hp of maximum power and 549Nm of peak torque. All versions feature a standard all-wheel-drive setup and an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

It will be showcased at the Busan International Film Festival

The Genesis GV80 Coupe is set to go on sale in South Korea on October 11. The automaker plans to showcase the coupe-SUV at the 2023 Busan International Film Festival next month. The luxurious people-mover offers a range of engine options and premium interior features, positioning it as a strong competitor against the BMW X6 in the luxury SUV market.

