Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 04, 2023 | 11:50 am 2 min read

Volkswagen ID. GTI Concept gets an AR windshield (Photo credit: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen has introduced its nostalgia-inducing ID. GTI Concept at the IAA Mobility 2023. It showcases a design that bridges 48 years of combustion-powered GTI history with the automaker's electric future. The sporty hatchback features a practical design, offering a five-seater cabin and 490 liter of cargo space, while incorporating classic GTI elements such as a blacked-out grille with red trim and iconic GTI branding.

The car sports a black grille and rear wing

The Volkswagen ID. GTI Concept has a sculpted bonnet, a black grille with a chrome finish, swept-back headlights, and a wide air vent. It is flanked by black pillars, two-tone ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and stylish wheels with silver elements. A large wing, a blacked-out bumper, and a full-width taillight with a red-colored Volkswagen logo, grace the rear end of the four-wheeler.

Customizable performance with GTI Experience Control

The ID. GTI Concept boasts a single-motor, high-performance powertrain with an electronic differential lock for the front wheels. The power and performance details are yet to be disclosed. Volkswagen offers a diverse range of customization options via the GTI Experience Control, allowing drivers to adjust suspension, sound, steering feel, and even create simulated shift points that mimic GTIs from decades past. This innovative feature ensures a personalized driving experience for GTI enthusiasts.

Retro meets modern in ID. GTI interior

Inside the ID. GTI Concept, drivers are greeted with retro-inspired plaid seats and classic gauge displays. The digital interior features dual screens carried over from the ID. 2 all Concept, but with multiple settings, including classic gauge displays. The 12.9-inch center display, 10.9-inch driver screen, and a variety of physical controls are near-production items, blending nostalgia with modern technology for a unique driving experience.

Blending heritage and electric future in ID. GTI

The Volkswagen ID. GTI Concept successfully combines practicality and performance in a retro-themed package. The hatchback is designed for everyday use while offering a high-performance powertrain and customizable driving experience through the GTI Experience Control. The ID. GTI Concept serves as a testament to Volkswagen's commitment to preserving its iconic GTI heritage while embracing the future of electric mobility.

