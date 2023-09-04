Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class debuts with 750km range, Superscreen tech

September 04, 2023

Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class promises a range of 750km per charge (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the Concept CLA Class, a preview of its new compact electric car based on the Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA). The vehicle boasts sustainable interior materials, a range of 750km on the WLTP scale, and a cutting-edge Superscreen infotainment system. Drawing inspiration from the Vision EQXX concept, the CLA's electric motors and infotainment system promise to deliver an eco-friendly and technologically advanced driving experience.

The car has full-LED lighting and 21-inch wheels

The Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class has a sloping roofline, a long hood, a short rear deck, and Pomegranate Red paintwork. It sports a body-colored grille with a 3D illuminated star, full-width LED lighting both at the front and back, DRLs, door-mounted ORVMs, and sharp body lines. The car flaunts a chrome finish on the bumpers and rides on 21-inch wheels with a distinctive star pattern.

Sustainable materials meet cutting-edge tech

The Concept CLA Class features eco-friendly materials such as coffee husk-tanned Nappa leather, recycled PET plastic accent fabric, lab-grown silk door pockets, bamboo floor mats, and recyclable paper door pulls and armrest trim. The car's dashboard-spanning Superscreen infotainment system comprises three displays: an instrument cluster and touchscreens in the center and front of the passenger seat. Powered by MB.OS, Mercedes-Benz's new operating system, the Superscreen delivers faster operation, crisper graphics, and improved functionality.

Battery innovations and fast-charging capabilities

The Concept CLA Class offers two battery types: cost-effective Lithium-ion phosphate chemistry for entry-level trims and silicon-oxide anodes for greater energy density in flagship versions. An adhesive is used instead of screws to hold battery cells in place, saving materials, weight, and money while improving structural integrity. The 800V electrical architecture enables 250kW DC fast-charging, allowing the car to add an estimated 400km of range in just 15 minutes. The MMA platform also supports dual-motor power for electrified all-wheel drive.

What's the future of the MMA platform?

The MMA platform will give rise to at least three other models besides the CLA, including two crossover cars and a station wagon. While internal combustion powertrains may be offered, the EV variants are expected to arrive first. Details on the MMA cars are still scarce, but the CLA Shooting Brake, GLA, and GLB should debut soon after the CLA. Pricing remains unknown, but Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class offers a glimpse into the future of sustainable and advanced automotive technology.

