TVS Apache 310 Street debuts on September 6: Check alternatives

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 04, 2023 | 01:15 am 3 min read

Upcoming TVS Apache 310 Street will ride on designer wheels (Representative image. Photo credit: TVS Motor Company)

TVS Motor Company is gearing up to launch the highly-anticipated Apache 310 Street in India on Wednesday (September 6). The motorcycle will share some components with its fully-faired sibling, the RR310. The upcoming bike is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs. 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom). But how will the streetfighter fare against its rivals in the sub-500cc segment? Let's find out.

What to expect from TVS Apache 310 Street

The upcoming TVS Apache 310 Street will boast an aggressive fascia and feature an all-LED lighting setup, a wide handlebar, designer alloy wheels, and a stubby exhaust. It will come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit to ensure rider safety. It will draw power from a 312cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine (34hp/27Nm).

Bajaj Dominar 400: Costs Rs. 2.3 lakh

Bajaj Dominar 400 comes in two paint schemes: Aurora Green and Charcoal Black. It sports a muscular fuel tank with a secondary tank-mounted display, an LCD instrument cluster, and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Rider safety is ensured by disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. It is fueled by a 373cc, single-cylinder, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine that generates 39.4hp/35Nm.

Triumph Speed 400: Can be yours at Rs. 2.33 lakh

The all-new Triumph Speed 400 flaunts a neo-retro roadster design and sports a teardrop-shaped 13-liter fuel tank, an all-LED lighting setup, a ribbed-pattern seat, and 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels. For safety, it has disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, switchable traction control, and ride-by-wire throttle. The retro-inspired motorcycle is powered by an all-new 398cc, liquid-cooled, four-valve, DOHC, single-cylinder engine that churns out 39.4hp/37.5Nm.

BMW G 310 R: Available at Rs. 2.85 lakh

BMW G 310 R sits on a red-colored trellis frame and boasts a sculpted fuel tank, an angular LED headlamp, an upswept exhaust, a stepped-up single-piece seat, and red-colored 17-inch wheels. For rider safety, it gets disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, golden-colored inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. The aggressive-looking streetfighter runs on a 313cc, reverse-inclined, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that develops 33.5hp/28Nm.

KTM 390 Duke: Sets you back by Rs. 2.97 lakh

KTM 390 Duke gets a sculpted fuel tank, a wide handlebar, an angular LED headlight, split-style seats, a sleek LED taillamp, 17-inch lightweight alloy wheels, and a full-color TFT instrument cluster. For safety, it has disc brakes, cornering dual-channel ABS, switchable traction control, and ride-by-wire throttle. The potent Austrian streetfighter is backed by a 373cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 43hp/37Nm.

