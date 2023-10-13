Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally vs BMW R 1250 GS

By Pradnesh Naik 03:08 pm Oct 13, 202303:08 pm

Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Ducati)

Ducati has launched the Multistrada V4 Rally, its flagship adventure motorcycle, in India with a price tag of Rs. 29.72 lakh (ex-showroom). The ADV is available in color options: Red and Black. At that price point, it rivals the capable R 1250 GS Adventure from BMW Motorrad. Between these two heavy hitters, which one makes more sense on our shores? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

The ADV category has been gaining popularity in the past few years due to the versatile nature of the motorcycles. German bikemaker BMW Motorrad was one of the early movers in the segment with its GS range. However, it soon faced competition from the Multistrada range of bikes from the Italian marque Ducati.

Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally looks more appealing of the two

Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally sports a massive 30-liter fuel tank, dual LED headlights, an adjustable windscreen, a metallic bash plate, split-type seats, wire-spoked wheels, and a sleek LED taillamp. BMW R 1250 GS Adventure features a sculpted 20-liter fuel tank, a prominent beak, an LED headlamp with integrated DRL, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, and wire-spoked wheels.

Both bikes come equipped with traction control and cornering ABS

To ensure the safety of the rider, both the Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally and BMW R 1250 GS Adventure come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with a traction control system, multiple riding modes, and cornering ABS. Suspension duties on both ADVs are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit at the rear end.

The Multistrada V4 Rally packs a more powerful engine

Powering the Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally is a 1,158cc, 'Granturismo,' V4 engine that produces 170hp of maximum power and 121Nm of peak torque. BMW R 1250 GS Adventure is fueled by a 1,254cc, air/liquid-cooled, two-cylinder, boxer engine that puts out a maximum power of 134hp and a peak torque of 143Nm. Both mills are paired with a 6-speed gearbox, along with a bidirectional quick-shifter.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally can be yours between Rs. 29.72 lakh and Rs. 30 lakh. On the other hand, the BMW R 1250 GS Adventure will set you back by Rs. 22.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Multistrada V4 Rally makes more sense on our shores, with its aggressive design, larger-capacity fuel tank, and potent V4 engine.