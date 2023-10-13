Tata Nexon reclaims top spot in India's sub-4m SUV segment

By Pradnesh Naik

Tata Nexon rides on dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

In September, the sub-4m SUV market saw a significant surge in demand, with nearly 56,000 units sold. Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, and Hyundai each moved over 10,000 units of their respective models in this category. With more than 15,300 units sold, the Tata Nexon has reclaimed the lead in the category, boasting a month-on-month (MoM) growth of over 90%. This impressive feat is likely due to the launch of its new-generation model, which has clearly struck a chord with consumers.

Both Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai VENUE follow closely behind

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza claimed the second position in the sub-4m SUV segment, selling just above 15,000 units in September. Its MoM market share grew by nearly 3%. The Hyundai VENUE was the third SUV to break the 10,000-unit sales barrier, with its MoM numbers rising by 11%. Sales figures for both the Nexon and VENUE include their respective electric and sportier N Line versions.

Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV300 also witnessed strong sales

The Kia Sonet showed robust MoM growth of 21%, with close to 5,000 units dispatched in September. Although its sales were half that of its Hyundai counterpart, it still ranked as the fourth-highest seller in the segment with a market share of just under 9%. The Mahindra XUV300 trailed closely behind, with a difference of only about 20 units between them. It also managed to surpass its average six-month sales number by nearly 170 units.