Ford patents innovative sun visor design with glass-breaking feature

By Pradnesh Naik 11:14 am Oct 13, 202311:14 am

Sun visors help reduce glare caused by direct sunlight (Photo credit: Ford)

Ford has filed a patent for an innovative sun visor design that could be a game-changer in emergency situations. The patent, number 11,780,302 BS, dated October 10, describes a sun visor that can be removed from its metal rod to reveal a pointed end. This feature is perfect for breaking a window. The rod is also detachable from its mount on the roof, creating a handy tool for emergencies.

It is a simple yet effective design for emergency situations

The patent showcases several images of a typical sun visor found in most vehicles. It is mounted on a metal rod, which allows it to be flipped around. The clever twist in this design is the removable sun visor and rod, which can double as a glass-breaking tool. Although the patent doesn't go into detail about the size of the built-in glass breaker, it does mention an L-shaped bend in the design, providing enough grip to shatter a window.

Safety concerns and practicality of the glass-breaking sun visor

One potential issue with this design is the risk of accidentally breaking windows since sun visors are usually mounted close to windshields. The patent doesn't directly address accidental contact but does include phrases about using "vehicle-downward force" and applying "lateral force that is opposite the terminal end" to remove the rod from the visor. This implies that the rod snaps into place, possibly reducing the chance of accidental window breakage.

Will this life-saving sun visor make it to production?

While this simple yet effective idea has the potential to save lives, there's no guarantee that it will move beyond the patent phase and make it into production vehicles. Many such patents have never progressed into production in recent years. However, if this sun visor design does hit the market, it could be a valuable addition to vehicle safety features.