Moto-vlogger and YouTube sensation Itchy Boots, also known as Noraly, embarked on a thrilling adventure to Ladakh, India, to test out Royal Enfield's pre-production Himalayan 452. Although the official launch is scheduled for November 7, the Chennai-based automaker invited Noraly to ride the bike and share her experiences. She has agreed to hold off on revealing her full riding impressions with the motorcycle until later in her series.

The video gives a closer look at the ADV's design

In a video shared by Noraly, viewers get a glimpse of the entire pre-production bike in sunlight, sans camouflage, showcasing more details than previously released teaser images. The tank appears curvier and chunkier compared to its predecessor, which had a more squared-off design. The graphic scheme on the pre-production model is identical to that seen in earlier photos.

The instrument cluster gets an integrated Tripper navigation system

The upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts a large, round instrument cluster, displaying all essential rider information. Unlike previous models where the Tripper navigation system had its own dedicated pod-like gauge, the new ADV integrates navigation into the main display. When in use, the navigation system takes up about two-thirds of the screen, with other important information such as speed and fuel level displayed below it.

The new 452cc, liquid-cooled engine feels more powerful, says Noraly

While Noraly can't reveal exact power specifications yet, she notes that the all-new single-cylinder engine feels more powerful than the outgoing model. However, we know that the 451.65cc, liquid-cooled motor generates 39.57hp of power at 8,000rpm. She also mentions that the suspension seems better equipped to handle her weight and luggage while riding mountain roads. The improved suspension capability is demonstrated as she tackles gravel, sand, muddy potholes, and more on her journey through the Himalayas.