By Pradnesh Naik 09:35 am Oct 13, 202309:35 am

Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost Ékleipsis Private Collection features an illuminated Pantheon grille (Photo credit: Rolls-Royce)

Rolls-Royce has taken the wraps off a limited-edition Ghost Black Badge Ékleipsis Private Collection, inspired by the awe-inspiring event of a total solar eclipse. The luxurious sedan comes with an animated Starlight Headliner that lights up 940 LEDs in a circle, symbolizing the sun's corona. This mesmerizing display, which begins when the engine starts, lasts for 7 minutes and 31 seconds, the longest duration of a total solar eclipse, before returning to a constellation.

It flaunts Mandarin orange accents on the exterior and interior

The special-edition Ghost Black Badge sports a Lyrical Copper paint scheme, enhanced by Mandarin orange accents on the lower bumper, hand-painted coachline, wheel accents, and brake calipers. Inside, its luxurious four-seater cabin gets a dual-tone upholstery that features over 200,000 individual perforations, revealing the striking Mandarin orange color beneath the black-tinted leather. Its decorated dashboard showcases 1,846 laser-etched stars representing a solar eclipse timeline and a custom timepiece in the center with a 0.5-carat diamond.

The bespoke timepiece underwent rigorous testing

This one-of-a-kind timepiece in the Ghost Black Badge Ékleipsis Private Collection has a diamond symbolizing a single point of light that appears on the Moon's outline during a solar eclipse. Rolls-Royce carried out extensive adhesion tests and cyclic temperature tests ranging from -30 degrees Celsius to 90 degrees Celsius to ensure the diamond stays securely in place. This is the first time the British marque has incorporated a gemstone into a clock's bezel.

Only 25 units of the uber-luxurious sedan will be produced

Only 25 examples of the Ghost Black Badge Ékleipsis Private Collection will be produced, with its debut coinciding with the annual solar eclipse on October 14. This event will be visible in parts of the Western Hemisphere. The entire production run has already been allocated, and each vehicle comes with an indoor car cover featuring the Private Collection word mark. However, this isn't the first time Rolls-Royce has drawn inspiration from celestial events.

