Kia EV2 to arrive as affordable electric car in 2026

By Pradnesh Naik 12:05 am Oct 13, 202312:05 am

Kia EV2 will feature an all-LED lighting setup. Representative image (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors is gearing up to launch the EV2, an electric city car designed for the European market in 2026, with a target price of around £25,000 (around Rs. 25.6 lakh). This fresh addition will join the automaker's growing lineup of bespoke electric vehicles, including the current EV6 and the flagship EV9. It aims to cater to the increasing demand for compact EVs. Kia's CEO Ho-Sung Song highlighted the significance of creating affordable EVs for the European market.

It will flaunt the automaker's "Opposites United" design philosophy

Although the company has kept specific details about the EV2 under wraps, the vehicle is expected to be a compact B-segment model with design elements tailored to European tastes. The EV may showcase a blend of sharp lines and smooth surfaces, aligning with the automaker's "Opposites United" design philosophy. It's also likely to feature a unique version of Kia Motors's digital "Tiger Nose" grille.

It will utilize the 400V electric architecture

The forthcoming EV2 is anticipated to utilize a new 400V version of the E-GMP modular architecture, which will help keep costs in check. Consequently, the vehicle may not support ultra-fast charging. However, this shouldn't be a major concern for family buyers who typically travel shorter distances. With a target starting price of £25,000, the EV2 will compete against models like the Peugeot e-2008, Vauxhall Corsa Electric, and MINI Cooper Electric.

New models will join Kia's EV lineup soon

The EV2's debut will follow the release of the EV3, EV4 saloon, and EV5 mid-size SUV, all slated to hit the market within the next three years. These models will be built on Hyundai's E-GMP platform and play a crucial role in helping Kia Motors achieve its goal of 1.6 million annual EV sales by 2030. The production version of the EV3 is set to arrive next year, with the EV5 launching in 2025 and the EV4 following in 2026.